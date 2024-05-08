PM Modi Irked Over Sam Pitrodas African, Chinese Remark, Targets Shehzada Of Congress

Home

‘Won’t Tolerate This Disrespect’: PM Modi Irked Over Sam Pitroda’s African, Chinese Remark, Targets ‘Shehzada’ Of Congress

“This philosophical uncle said that those who have black skin are from Africa. This means that you are abusing several people of the country on the basis of their skin colour,” PM Modi said.

Warangal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in Warangal, Telangana, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , while addressing a rally in Telangana’s Warangal, expressed his outrage over Pitroda’s statements. He referred Pitroda as an ‘uncle in America’ who allegedly influences Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, likening him to a ‘third umpire’ in cricket. The Prime Minister condemned the insinuation that individuals with black skin are from Africa, emphasizing that such remarks are divisive and disrespectful. “I got to know that there is an uncle in America who is the philosophical guide of ‘Shehzada’ and just like the third umpire in cricket this ‘shehzada’ takes advice from the third umpire,” he said in an apparent reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Sam Pitroda.

The chairman of Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) found himself at the center of a storm after a video of his controversial remarks went viral on social media. Pitroda’s attempt to draw an analogy of India’s diversity backfired when he made derogatory comments about skin color.

The Prime Minister further stated that Pitroda’s remarks have filled him with anger as he cannot tolerate anything against his countrymen. He further asked whether the potential of the people of the country will be decided on the basis of skin colour.

“I am very angry today, if someone abuses me I can take it but this philosopher of ‘Shehzada’ has given such a big abuse that has filled me with anger. Will the potential of the people of the country be decided on the skin colour? Who gave this right to ‘Shehzada’?. The people dancing with the Consitution on their head are insulting my countrymen on the basis of their skin colour,” said Modi.

#WATCH | Addressing a public gathering in Warangal, Telangana, PM Modi says “I was thinking a lot that Droupadi Murmu who has a very good reputation and is the daughter of Adiwasi family, then why is Congress trying so hard to defeat her but today I got to know the reason. I got… pic.twitter.com/nPJLQ6DQ3Z — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2024

“…’Shehzade aapko jawaab dena padega‘. My country will not tolerate the disrespect of my countrymen on the basis of their skin colour and Modi will never tolerate this,” the PM stated.







