President’s Rule In Haryana, Fresh Polls To Follow? Congress Seeks Dismissal Of BJP Govt As Independent MLAs Withdraw Support

There is a new turn in the Haryana Political Crisis as the Congress is demanding the imposition of President’s Rule and fresh polls in the state, after three Independent MLAs withdrew support from BJP. Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has something else to say about this…

New Delhi: Just a few months ago, in a huge political crisis, Manohar Lal Khattar resigned as Haryana CM and Nayab Singh Saini became the state’s Chief Minister. Now, there has been a new turn in the Haryana Political Crisis as three Independent MLAs have withdrawn their support from BJP which has resulted in transforming the Nayab Singh Saini’s government into a minority. Following this, Congress is demanding the imposition of President’s Rule in Haryana and thereafter, fresh polls and reelection. However, Manohar Lal Khattar, former CM has downplayed the situation. Know all latest updates..

President’s Rule And Fresh Polls In Haryana?

As mentioned earlier, Congress on Wednesday sought the imposition of President’s Rule followed by fresh polls in Haryana after three Independent MLAs withdrew support to the BJP dispensation, reducing the Nayab Singh Saini government to a minority in the state assembly. The party said it would write to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to demand that the BJP government be dismissed. It also asked the JJP, the INLD and Independent MLA Balraj Kundu to write similar letters to the governor to give credence to their claim of opposing the BJP. Talking to reporters in Sirsa on Wednesday, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini asserted that his government was not in trouble and was working strongly.

Independent MLAs Withdraw Support, Favouring Congress From Outside

Three independent legislators have withdrawn their support from the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana and one of the independent MLAs Dhharampal Gonder has declared that he will extend support to Congress from outside. Gonder said that he felt insulted due to his exclusion from local election campaigns. Consulting with the public, he decided to throw his support behind the Congress party. Echoing similar remarks, independent MLA from Pundri, Randhir Singh Gollen said that the independent MLAs have decided to back the Congress party from outside after consulting the public.

Manohar Lal Khattar On Withdrawal Of Support By Independent MLAs

On three independent Haryana MLAs withdrawing support from Haryana Govt, Khattar said nothing can be done about the independent candidates. “We can’t do anything about the independent candidates. Several leaders are standing in our support and they should keep their leaders safe, it will be known soon how many are in contact with us.” He added, “Many people are also in contact with us, be it the main opposition party which has 30 members. What do they want to do with 30 members? Even if 30 members bring a no-confidence motion, nothing is going to happen. They don’t know how many leaders of the other parties will stand with us…”







