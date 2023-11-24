AmbitionBox is Back with the 3rd Edition of India’s Largest Employee Choice Awards – ABECA 2024

AmbitionBox, Indias No. 1 platform for company reviews and salary insights is proud to announce the highly anticipated return of the AmbitionBox Employee Choice Awards (ABECA) in 2024. ABECA – a unique exercise where lakhs of working professionals decide India’s best companies to work for is hailed as Indias largest employee-driven award. The 3rd edition of ABECA is now in motion, with employees invited to review and rate their companies until the 31st of December 2023.

As the talent landscape becomes increasingly competitive, ABECA shines a light on companies that foster exemplary work culture, positive environments, and promising career trajectories by keeping the employees at the forefront.

Distinct from conventional awards, ABECA stands alone in its approach, with no jury involved in the decision-making process. These awards are completely transparent, solely based on the company ratings given by employees. This democratic method provides an unfiltered glimpse into the working dynamics of organizations.

Winning these awards is pivotal in attracting top talent and building a trusted employer brand.

Since its inception in 2021, these awards have snowballed into Indias largest and most respected “employee choice” award. It has become a must-have accolade for companies aiming to showcase their strong employer brand. The previous edition resonated nationwide, reaching an audience of over 4 crore job seekers, compiling more than 13 lakh employee reviews, and celebrating 150 exemplary companies. Organizations such as Cisco, IBM, Accenture, Flipkart, Mahindra & Mahindra, Deloitte, Amazon, and HDFC Bank have been among its distinguished winners.

Mayur Mundada, the Founder and Business Head of AmbitionBox, remarks, “The AmbitionBox Employee Choice Awards aim to spotlight and celebrate companies prioritizing their employees. By giving the power to those who experience the work culture firsthand – the employees – ABECA stands out as the most authentic and transparent award. This award helps jobseekers discover the best of the best workplaces and make informed decisions in their career journeys.”

As AmbitionBox prepares for the upcoming ABECA edition scheduled for March 2024, the anticipation within the corporate sphere is electrifying. Companies and their employees eagerly await the revelation of the winners, determined by the ultimate judges – the employees themselves.

About AmbitionBox

AmbitionBox is India’s no. 1 platform for company reviews and salary insights. It is an online platform for users to search and share company reviews, salaries, potential interview questions, and more. Launched in 2015 and acquired by Naukri in 2016, the platform benefits both job seekers and employers, offering employers to improve their employer brand through various tools, encourage employee reviews, showcase their work culture, introduce team members, highlight employee benefits, and gain insights about their companys page.

For more information, please visit ambitionbox.com.