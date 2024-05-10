NationalPolitics

‘Chor Machaaye Shor’: PM Modi Says Congress Wants To Grab Reservation Benefits From SCs, STs And OBCs

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a public meeting in Nandurbar, Maharashtra and said with regard to the reservation, the situation in Congress is like ‘CHOR MACHAAYE SHOR’! He said providing reservation benefits on the basis of religion is something absolutely against the very values and principles enshrined in our Constitution. It is against what Baba Ambedkar had envisioned.

“The Congress party, in the name of minority welfare, wants to grab reservation benefits from SCs, STs and OBCs for giving it to the Muslims. It is nothing but a cheap play of appeasement, of vote bank politics,” PM Modi said.

He added that the Congress knows that it cannot compete with the Modi govt in development and said this is why, it has opened a ‘JHOOTH KI FACTORY’ in the elections.

PM Modi said the Congress wants to grab votes by spreading lies and rumours. “But who doesn’t know the reality? Everyone knows,” he said.

Addressing the public meeting in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar, PM Narendra Modi said, “Congress knows that they can’t compete with Modi on development and hence they have opened a ‘factory’ of lies in this election.”

PM Narendra Modi further added, “‘Ye maha aghadi, aarakshan ke maha bakshan ka maha abhiyaan chala rahi hai’, whereas to protect the reservation of SC, ST and OBC, Modi ‘aarakshan ke maha raksan ka maha yagya kar raha hai’. I have been challenging Congress for the last 17 days, I had asked them to give it in writing that they won’t cut the reservation of SC, ST and OBC into pieces and give one piece to Muslims, but they aren’t replying. Congress’s silence on my challenge shows they have a hidden agenda…”




