Narendra Dabholkar Murder Case: Sachin Andure & Sharad Kalaskar Gets Life Imprisonment; 3 Acquitted

Narendra Dabholkar was shot in Pune on August 20, 2013.

10 years after the murder of Narendra Dabholkar, a Special Court in Pune acquitted accused Virendrasinh Tawde, Sanjeev Punalekar and Vikram Bhave. Accused Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar sent to life imprisonment.

Dabholkar’s son Dr Hamid and daughter Mukta attended the hearing, while speaking to reporters outside the court complex, Hamid said, “On one level we are satisfied that the two assailants have been convicted and sentenced to life. But the judgement leaves the questions about the masterminds and overarching conspiracy behind the murder unanswered.”

On September 15, 2021, special Court had framed the charges against five accused. All the five accused had pleaded not guilty to charges against them. Tawade, Andure and Kalaskar are currently in jail, Bhave and Punalekar are out on bail.

Narendra Dabholkar was shot in Pune on August 20, 2013. Marathi rationalist Dabholkar, 67, was gunned down in August 2013 when he was out on a morning walk on the Omkareshwar bridge in Pune. Earlier, the CBI had claimed that the "mastermind" behind the murder conspiracy of Dabholkar and veteran CPI leader and rationalist Govind Pansare was Tawde. As per the investigators, Kale had allegedly supplied firearms and a two-wheeler to Andure and Kalaskar who were also responsible for Dabholkar's murder.








