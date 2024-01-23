Aon Named a Top Employer for 2024 in India

Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the firm has been named a Top Employer 2024 in India by the Top Employers Institute.

“At Aon, we believe businesses succeed when the communities they serve – and the people they employ – flourish. Our purpose is to shape decisions for the better – to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our people are at the heart of this purpose,” said Gaurav Rathee, Chief People Officer for Aon in India.

“Across Aon, we are united in our passion to create a culture of opportunity for our colleagues and clients driven by collaboration and innovation. Our inclusive people leadership strategy ensures that our colleagues are more relevant, more connected and more valued in ways that enable them to achieve their full potential. To be named a Top Employer 2024 in India is a testament to our efforts in creating a work environment where every colleague feels safe and comfortable being their authentic self, experience a sense of belonging, is empowered to reach their full potential and is valued for the unique perspectives and talents they bring,”Rathee added. âââââââ

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on their participation in, and results of, Top Employer Institutes HR Best Practices Survey. The survey covers six HR domains consisting of 19 topics including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity, equity and inclusion, wellbeing, and more. The programme has certified and recognised over 2300 Top Employers in 121 countries/regions across five continents this year.

David Plink, CEO of Top Employers Institute, said, “Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations. We have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2024. These employers have always shown that they care for the development and wellbeing of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this years group of leading people-oriented employers.”

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better – to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

