Big Blow To Arvind Kejriwal As Delhi HC Junks AAP Chief Extra Ordinary Interim Bail Plea

New Delhi: In a major jolt to AAP, the Delhi High Court on Monday rejected the PIL seeking “extra ordinary interim bail” for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged Excise Policy case. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on the petitioner while dismissing the plea. The special bench was headed by Acting Chief Justice of Delhi. While announcing his decision, the Chief Justice said that the court cannot grant extraordinary interim bail in a pending criminal case.

The bench headed by the Acting Chief Justice of Delhi, said, “This court cannot grant extraordinary interim bail in a pending criminal case initiated against a person holding high office,” Chief Justice of Delhi said.

He also stated that an individual is in custody by virtue of the judicial order of the court, adding that the challenge is currently before the Top Court. “Law is equal for anyone,” the court said.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)






