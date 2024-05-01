Building Trust Through Excellence: The Journey of Prateek Group

Established in 2005, Prateek Group embarked on its journey with a vision of quality and on-time delivery. Founded by Mr. Prashant Tiwari, a Civil Engineer with a futuristic outlook, the company quickly gained prominence in the real estate sector. With over two decades of experience, Mr. Tiwari envisioned transforming dreams into reality, making homeownership accessible to all.

Prateek Grand Carnesia, Siddharth Vihar

In a short span, Prateek Group has experienced exponential growth and success, earning a reputation for benchmark quality standards, unwavering values, and transparent business practices. Under the dynamic leadership, the company has become synonymous with trust and excellence, emerging as the preferred real estate name in North India.

A Legacy of Trust: Founding Values

Prateek Group stands tall on an 18+ year legacy, driven by a commitment to quality and on-time delivery. It is renowned for its rock-solid values of integrity, customer-centricity, and robust engineering in every aspect of operations. The ethos revolves around nurturing enduring relationships built on trust and a shared vision of a brighter future.

“Prateek Group echoes the sentiment of trust and transparency,” says Prateek Tiwari, the Managing Director, Prateek Group. “Our company is focused on thoughtful planning and flawless execution ensuring every promise made is fulfilled. The dedication to exceeding expectations fosters trust and confidence among stakeholders.“

Delivering on Promises: Projects That Speak Volumes

From Prateek – The Royal Cliff (Crossing Republik, Ghaziabad) to Prateek Edifice (Sector 107, Noida), each project epitomizes the relentless pursuit of excellence. With avant-garde residential developments like Prateek Stylome (Sector 45, Noida) and Prateek Laurel (Sector 120, Noida), the company has set new standards in urban living. Additionally, the integrated township, Prateek Grand City (Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad), reflects the commitment to holistic community development. Each project is a preferred choice of discerning buyers, where hundreds and thousands of joyful families reside, and highlights the promise of trust and quality that Prateek Group delivers.

As the company looks ahead, projects like Prateek Grand City (Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad) and Prateek Canary (Sector 150, Noida) signify a commitment to innovation and sustainability. With an upsurge in the group’s development, its projects witnessed prices doubling from launch to possession, reflecting their desirability and investment potential. Their properties consistently command high demand and rental rates, cementing their status as premier destinations for shoppers and businesses. Furthermore, the jaw-dropping resale value of Prateek Groups projects solidifies them as assets of enduring value in the dynamic commercial real estate. By continuously raising the bar, Prateek Group aims to redefine urban living and create spaces that enrich lives.

Recognitions and Accolades: A Testament to Excellence

The pursuit of excellence has garnered recognition from esteemed institutions like NDTV Property Awards and Star Realty Awards. These accolades validate the unwavering dedication to quality, affordability, and innovation. Each award serves as a testament to the relentless commitment to delivering nothing but the best.

Connecting Through CSR: Making a Positive Impact

Prateek Foundation Aakar, the CSR arm, reflects the commitment to social responsibility. From renovating schools to empowering prison inmates through education, Prateek Group strives to make a positive impact on society. By partnering with NGOs like Help Care Society and Children Reading Society, the company aims to uplift the underprivileged and build a brighter future for all.

Prateek Group invites every prospective client and stakeholder to experience excellence firsthand. Whether through website exploration or direct engagement, individuals can discover how Prateek Group is shaping the future of real estate. Trust, transparency, and excellence are not just promises; theyre the guiding principles that drive the company forward, every day.