Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024: Can Congress Win Ernakulam Constituency For The Third Time?

Ernakulam Constituency, Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ernakulam is one of the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala and is largely populated by Christians. The constituency is a stronghold of the Congress party. Ernakulam comprises seven Assembly Constituencies: Vypin, Tripunithura, Thrikkakara, Kalamassery, Paravur, Kochi, and Ernakulam.

Ernakulam Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Date

The constituency will go to polls in phase 2 on 26 April.

Ernakulam Lok Sabha Election 2024: Result Date

As per the election commission, the results for the Ernakulam Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will be declared 4th June.

Ernakulam Lok Sabha Election 2024: Candidates

The Congress party has once again put their trust in Hibi Eden. the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has selected KS Radhakrishnan as their hopeful for the Ernakulam seat. Representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist), K.J. Shine will also be in the fray for the Ernakulam constituency this election season.

Ernakulam Constituency: 2019 Elections

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Hibi Eden representing Congress, claimed victory in the Ernakulam district by securing 491,263 votes, leaving behind P Rajeev from the CPIM, who trailed with 322,110 votes. The margin that Eden held over Rajeev was a hefty 169,153 votes.

Kerala Lok Sabha Elections: When Is The Polls?

According to the Election Commission of India, the general elections for all the 20 seats in the state is scheduled to take place on April 26. Because of the organised voters and voting system Kerala state will complete the voting in a single phase.

Kerala Lok Sabha Elections: Polling will be held in Phase 2 on April 26

