CCTV Pictures of 3 Suspected Terrorists Released; Check Here

In a major breakthrough, the images of three suspected terrorists who attacked army vehicles in Poonch have been released.

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough after the Poonch terror attack, where suspected terrorists’ fired at vehicles of the Indian Air Force, images of three suspected terrorists, taken from a CCTV clip, were doing the rounds on social media on Wednesday.

In the attack on the two-vehicle IAF convoy at Surankote tehsil in Poonch district, one air warrior named Corporal Vikky Pahade was killed, while four other IAF personnel were injured.

CCTV Images of Suspected Terrorists:

CCTV pictures of suspected terrorists behind Poonch attack surface

Sketch Released From Additional Directorate General of Public Information

The police earlier released sketches of two terrorists suspected to be behind the attack, besides announcing a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any information that can lead to their arrest.

There is no official confirmation if the three terrorists seen in the images on Wednesday were behind the Poonch terror attack or whether the security forces released the pictures. However, top sources told News IANS that the persons seen in the images were responsible for attacking the IAF convoy, though they refused to confirm or deny if the security forces released them.

What Happened On May 5 In Poonch

A local in Pooch, who saw the ambush and the firing on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy by terrorists unfold before his own true eyes, shared chilling details of what went down during the dastardly attack.
The attack in the Surankote area of Poonch left five Air Force personnel grievously injured, one of whom, Corporal Vikky Pahade, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

A local in the Jaran Wali Gali area of Poonch, who only identified himself by his first name, Asgar, said the gunfight between the security forces and terrorists continued for approximately 20 minutes.

“We were scared as a fierce gunfight erupted and continued for about 20 minutes. I later came to know that a few of our soldiers were injured and one of them later succumbed to his injuries. My children started crying as the gunfire rang out. I can’t specifically say how many terrorists were there, as I couldn’t spot them in dense foliage,” the eyewitness told news agency ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)






