Rahul Hits Back To PM Modi’s ‘Tempo Loads of Money’ Jibe, Asks If He Speaking From Personal Experience

Taking a jibe at PM Modi, the Wayanad MP asked if it is his “personal experience” of receiving money in a ‘tempo’.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday retorted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s criticism regarding the “silence” surrounding Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, asking the Centre to send the CBI and ED to investigate the matter at the homes of the two business tycoons.

“Namaskar, Modi ji! Did you get scared? Usually, you talk about Ambani ji, Adani ji only behind closed doors. The first time, you said Ambani-Adani in public. And you even know they give money in a tempo. Is it your personal experience? Do one thing, send CBI-ED to their residence and conduct an enquiry. Don’t be scared,” Rahul Gandhi said in a video message on Wednesday.

This comes after Prime Minister Modi launched a strong attack on the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, questioning their ‘silence’ on Ambani-Adani, and asking if there is a ‘deal’ between them. PM Modi also asked if the Congress party has received a “tempo filled with currency notes” from the two businessmen.

“As soon as the election was declared, they (Rahul Gandhi and Congress) stopped abusing Ambani, Adani…I want to ask, the Shehzada of Congress should declare, how much money have they received from Ambani-Adani for the ongoing elections, how many bags of black money have they received?” PM Modi said while addressing a public rally in Telangana’s Karimpur on Wednesday.

“Has a tempo filled with currency notes reached Congress? What is the deal? Why have you suddenly stopped abusing Ambani-Adani? Zaroor Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai (There is something wrong here),” he added.

Further in his video message, Rahul Gandhi also promised that the Congress party, if it comes to power, will create many ‘lakhpatis’ with Mahalakshmi and job guarantee schemes.

