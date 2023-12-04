Celebrating Private Security Day – Honouring Excellence and Dedication

Every 4th of December, Private Security Day resonates across the nation, celebrated with immense fervour by over 23,000 private security agencies and more than 10 million security personnel.

Kunwar Vikram Singh, Chairman CAPSI & APDI

Championed by the Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI), this day stands as a tribute to the unwavering commitment and sacrifices of our Security Guards, Officers, and the dedicated Owners/Directors of Private Security Agencies. Their collective dedication, particularly during the challenging times of COVID, deserves utmost recognition.

Special parades are organized where company heads are invited to honour and commend the exceptional security personnel stationed at their businesses/ factory premises. Certificates of recognition are bestowed upon these deserving individuals, acknowledging their pivotal role in safeguarding our companys interests and profitability.

This day commemorates a monumental event where Indias President, Smt. Pratibha Patil, graced CAPSI’s Annual conference held at Vigyan Bhawan in the year 2009. During this historic gathering, she was invited to assume the esteemed role of the Supreme Commander of Private Security Services, akin to the responsibilities of defense forces. Her gracious acceptance and pledge to nurture our industry marked a watershed moment, a true Red Letter Day for the Private Security Industry.

Kunwar Vikram Singh, Chairman CAPSI & APDI said, “In honoring December 4th as Private Security Day, we illuminate the unsung heroes behind safety and order. 10 million Private Security Guards, Officers and Managers play a critical role in safeguarding the public, protecting property, and ensuring peace and order. Often working behind the scenes, your tireless efforts often go unnoticed and underappreciated. It is time to change that and give credit where credit is due. This day will serve as an opportunity to publicly acknowledge and honor all private security professionals for their commitment to maintaining safety. We believe that celebrating Private Security Day will not only amplify the recognition of your profession but also help bridge the gap between private security professionals and the communities they serve.”

President Patils unprecedented attendance at the conference solidified her status as the only President globally to grace an annual conference of Private Security organizations. This drew admiration from esteemed Security Leaders internationally, making this historic convergence the cornerstone for celebrating December 4th as Private Security Day.

Private Security Day isnt merely a celebration; its a time for profound pride. It stands as a testament to the dedication, resilience, and excellence exhibited by those who safeguard our safety and security.