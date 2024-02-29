Home

DGCA Issues Stricter Breath Analyser Norms For Air Traffic Controllers; Deets Inside

DGCA has issued a stricter guideline for flight service companies, in which it mandates that at least 25 per cent of the air traffic controllers and aircraft maintenance engineers should undergo a breath analyser test daily.

New Delhi: In order to make flights more safe and secure, the DGCA has issued fresh and stricter regulations for air traffic controllers and aircraft maintenance engineers. The aviation regulator has mandated that at least 25 per cent of the air traffic controllers, aircraft maintenance engineers, and personnel carrying out safety-sensitive work at an airport will have to undergo a breath analyser test daily. Here are all the details regarding the revised Civil Aviation Requirements.

Revised Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR)

The revised Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) in this regard will come into force after three months, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a release on Thursday. Currently, the breath analyser test percentage required is 10 per cent and that has been increased to 25 per cent. It will be applicable to air traffic controllers, ground staff, aircraft maintenance engineers, and ground handling service personnel.

According to the regulator, revisions have been made to the CAR on the procedure for breath analyser examination of personnel engaged in safety-sensitive work such as aircraft maintenance, air traffic control services, aerodrome operations, and ground handling services for detecting the consumption of alcohol.

Statement From DGCA

“BA test percentage has been increased from 10% to 25% for employees involved in safety-sensitive duties,” a statement by the DGCA said.

“The DGCA has revised Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section-5, Series-F, Part-IV on procedure for BA examination of the personnel engaged in safety sensitive work such as, aircraft maintenance, air traffic control services, aerodrome operations and ground handling services for detecting consumption of alcohol. The revision in the CAR will further enhance the level of safety and is an effective step in view of an increase in air traffic and ground movements at airports”, the statement added.

The DGCA said the revision to the CAR will further enhance the level of safety and is an effective step in view of the increase in air traffic and ground movements at airports. The amended norms will be effective after three months from the date of issue in order to provide adequate time to the industry to suitably enhance the existing infrastructure for breath analyser tests at various locations, it added.

