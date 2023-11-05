National

Don’t Travel By Air India On Nov 19, Shutdown Delhi’s IGI Airport Or…: Khalistani Terrorist Issues Threat Video

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has issued a video and threatened the shutdown of Delhi’s IGI Airport on November 19, the day on which the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played in Ahmedabad. He also threatened people not to travel via Air India on the same day.

