Egis in India Leads the Charge for Environmental Sustainability with “Aranaya”

Egis, a leading global architecture, consulting, construction engineering and mobility service sectors company, continues to demonstrate its commitment to environmental stewardship through its flagship initiative, “Aranaya.” With a focus on combating climate change and fostering sustainability, Egis in India launched this initiative in 2022, aiming to transform designated areas into vibrant green spaces.

Mr. Sandeep Gulati, MD, Egis Asia along with other dignitaries planting plants

Under the guidance of the CSR Committee of Egis in India, and in collaboration with NGO partner “Hara Jeevan,” the “EgisCleanAndGreen” drive in Gurgaon has made significant strides toward promoting environmental conservation. Recognizing the urgent need for action, Egis chose to support this initiative, aligning with its core values as a responsible corporate citizen.

The initiative unfolded in three phases, each aimed at addressing different aspects of environmental conservation. In Phase I, volunteers from Egis India and Hara Jeevan NGO conducted a comprehensive cleanliness drive near NH-8, focusing on removing plastic waste, eliminating weeds, and collecting dried leaves for composting.

Phase II witnessed over 100 enthusiastic volunteers from Egis India and Hara Jeevan coming together for a massive plantation drive. Leading by example, Egis Senior Management actively participated in planting ayurvedic and medicinal plants in a specially designated zone within the green belt. To further enrich the ecosystem, eco-friendly measures such as eco fencing, artificial bird nests, and provision of water for birds were implemented, alongside the utilization of tree logs and other waste materials.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

In phase III, Egis now initiates ‘Aranaya 2.0’ which already have 1000 saplings.

Looking ahead, Egis in India is committed to sustaining its environmental initiatives, including the “One Employee One Plant” campaign, which encourages every member of Egis to contribute to greening efforts.

Mr. Sandeep Gulati, MD, India and South Asia, Egis, expressed his appreciation for the enthusiastic participation and emphasized Egiss unwavering dedication to environmental sustainability. He stated, “Through Project Clean and Green, Egis in India aims to create a lasting impact on the environment and inspire positive change in communities.” Egis in India remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the governments environmental goals and remains dedicated to shaping a greener, more sustainable future for all.

Over 7000 saplings and shrubs were planted in the last two years

Bargad, Peepal, Neem, Millettia, Jarul, Goolar, Champa – tree saplings

Raat ke Rani, Chandini, Hibiscus, Vajradanti, Chitrak, Phycus, Snake Plant, Jarul, Hamelia – Shrubs

Mr. Sandeep Gulati said, “At Egis Group, we are focused on extending our community engagement and CSR support for a better future. We propagate sustainable ways in all our business practices. Let us all pledge not only to plant trees but also nurture them. Our employees are fully committed and participate in the collective effort to build a healthy and sustainable environment, address climate change and protect the Earth for future generations. I would like to thank everyone associated with Aranaya & Aranya 2.0.”

Manisha Saini, Chief Executive Officer, Hara Jeevan, “We are happy to be part of this initiative and thank Egis for choosing us to become part of the #Egisclean&green drive.”

Our ambition: Become the benchmark company for smart, sustainable infrastructure, fight climate change and improve the quality of life for all people.

About the Egis Group

Egis is an international player active in the architecture, consulting, construction engineering and mobility service sectors. We create and operate intelligent infrastructure and buildings capable of responding to the climate emergency and helping to achieve more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development. With operations in 120 countries, Egis places the expertise of its 19,500 employees at the disposal of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovation accessible to all projects. Through its wide-ranging fields of activity, Egis is a central player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world.

Linkedin: Egis | Instagram: @egisgroup | Twitter: @egis | Facebook: @egisgroup.