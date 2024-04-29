Goa Airport Receives Bomb Threat; Security Beefed Up

Panaji: Dabolim airport in South Goa received a threatening email about a bomb on Monday, causing panic among the authorities. A senior officer stated that security was beefed up at the airport following the threat. However, the airport authorities confirmed that flight operations at Goa airport remained unaffected.

According to Goa airport director S V T Dhanamjaya Rao, his office received an email in the morning stating that there is a bomb at the airport.

“We are taking extra precautions now. While security has been heightened at the airport, the flight operations are unaffected,” PTI quoted Rao as saying.

Goa Police received a formal complaint from the airport officials, and the bomb disposal squad was dispatched at the airport.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)