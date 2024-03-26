Election Commission Issues List Of Do’s And Don’ts To Avoid Heat Wave Impact During Lok Sabha Elections: DETAILS INSIDE

The IMD had a few days back warned that the country is likely to witness extreme temperatures and severe heatwaves during the month of April.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

If you work outside, use a hat or an umbrella, and also use a damp cloth on your head, neck, face, and limbs. (File)

Election Commission’s Advisory For Heat Wave: The weather across the country is changing rapidly and the temperatures are rising as a precursor to the sweltering and scorching summer season.

An advisory about the same has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) which said that the country is likely to experience a warmer start to the summer season this year.

Notably, the IMD had a few days back warned that the country is likely to witness extreme temperatures and severe heatwaves during April.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has already announced the complete schedule of the Lok Saba Elections 2024 which will commence on April 19 and be completed in seven phases with the other six dates being April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

Now with the IMD’s warning about the severe heatwave from April onwards, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has also issued an advisory ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 for the voters and others.

The ECI has, on its part, shared a list of Do’s and Don’ts as issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to reduce the impact of the heat wave and prevent the health related complications caused by it.

Here Is The List Of Do’s And Don’ts

Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3.00 p.m.

Drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty.

Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes.

Use protective goggles, umbrella/hat, shoes, or chappals while going out in the sun.

Avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high.

While travelling, carry water with you.

Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrate the body.

Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food.

If you work outside, use a hat or an umbrella, and also use a damp cloth on your head, neck, face, and limbs.

Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor immediately.

Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. which help to rehydrate the body.

Keep animals in the shade and give them plenty of water to drink.

Keep your home cool, use curtains, shutters, or sunshade, and open windows at night.

Use fans, damp clothing, and take a bath in cold water frequently.

The Election Commission has also written a letter to the Chief Electoral Officers across all states and Union Territories regarding Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF).

The letter reads, “The commission directs the CEOs/DEOs to make a complete gap analysis of AMF at each Polling Station and work with State authorities to permanently provide these AMFs at the polling stations. It also provides facilities for voters to cast their votes conveniently. The AMF includes the Sector Officers to visit polling stations/locations to assess their worth.

“The polling stations should be set up on the ground floor of a building to facilitate voting for aged and disabled elector.

“There should also be separate toilets in sufficient numbers for male and female voters etc.

“During summer, every polling party shall be supplied with Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) for their own use as well as for any voter needing the same due to heat stroke. A handbill on ‘Do’s and Don’ts’ in case of heat stroke may be prepared and supplied to each of the polling parties.”

The letter also mentions requirements like adequate furniture, proper lighting/electricity arrangements, shade in polling stations, medical kits, volunteers, etc. at the polling stations.

These Facilities Will Be Available At All Polling Stations

Drinking Water

Toilets

Signage

Ramp/Wheelchair

Help Desk

Voter Facilitation Centre

Sufficient Light







