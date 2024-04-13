Fire Breaks Out at Slum in Kolkata; Shanties Gutted

A fire broke out in a slum at Jessore Road in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon.

Kolkata: Fire breaks out in slum area, several shanties destroyed

Kolkata: A fire broke out in a slum at Jessore Road in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon. Many shanties were destroyed. The visuals of the incident showed a thick plume of smoke billowing from the shanties engulfed by the fire. As per news agency ANI report, Officials said that nine fire tenders are on the scene to douse the fire.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Fire broke out in the slums on Jessore Road, Kolkata. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/E2Owr9Oisd — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2024

The cause of the fire is yet to be known. The dousing operation is still underway. Further details are awaited.

