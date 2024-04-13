NationalPolitics

Fire Breaks Out at Slum in Kolkata; Shanties Gutted

A fire broke out in a slum at Jessore Road in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon.

Kolkata: A fire broke out in a slum at Jessore Road in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon. Many shanties were destroyed. The visuals of the incident showed a thick plume of smoke billowing from the shanties engulfed by the fire. As per news agency ANI report, Officials said that nine fire tenders are on the scene to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known. The dousing operation is still underway. Further details are awaited.

