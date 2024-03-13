InternationalNational

Gulshan Group Receives Prestigious ‘Great Place to Work 2024-25’ Certification, Reflecting Commitment to Employee Well-being and Professional Development

Gulshan group, NCR’s prominent real- estate developer in the NCR region, proudly announced its certification as a ‘Great Place to Work 2024-25‘. Recognized by Great Place to Work, India, the group completed a thorough audit, affirming its status as a great workplace in the category of ‘Mid-size Organizations‘.

Expressing her delight at receiving the certification Ms. Yukti Nagpal, Director, Gulshan Group, said, “We are honored to be recognized as a Great Place to Work for the year 2024-25. This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to cultivating a workplace culture that values and nurtures our employees. We believe in creating an environment where every team member feels empowered, respected, and motivated to contribute their best. This award is a testament to the collective efforts of our dedicated team, whose passion and dedication drive our success.”

Gulshan Groups commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment, along with its dedication to employee welfare and professional development, has earned it this prestigious honor. Gulshan Group remains steadfast in its mission to continue providing a conducive and enriching work environment, fostering growth opportunities, and ensuring employee well-being as it continues its journey towards excellence in the real-estate sector.

