HASBER Machine Introduces India’s First Truck Mounted Mobile Concrete Plant at EXCON 2023

In a resounding success at EXCON 2023, the largest Construction Equipment Exhibition in South Asia, HASBER Machine Pvt. Ltd. proudly introduced Indias First Truck Mounted Mobile Concrete Plant.

Hon Consulate of Myanmar in Chennai Prof. Ranaganathan J. and Mr Asif Iqbal ( Global President – Indian Economic Trade Organisation) inaugurating HASBER machine stall

The Innovation Powerhouse Unveils 13 Patented Mobile Concrete Plants which will be a revolution in the construction industry.

The unveiling ceremony, held recently at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, was graced by esteemed dignitaries including Prof. Ranaganathan J. from the Hon Consulate of Myanmar in Chennai, Dr. Asif Iqubal (Global President – Indian Economic Trade Organisation), Heikki Ranta (Finland Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Korea), and Zenga Chung (Diplomat – India Korea Business Center).

HASBER Machine Pvt. Ltd., a frontrunner in innovative construction solutions, received exceptional recognition and appreciation from over 10,000 visitors during the five-day event. The event also marked a milestone with 13 machines booked through orders, reflecting the industrys immediate recognition of the groundbreaking technology.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

HASBER Machine Pvt. Ltd. takes pride in setting new benchmarks in the construction equipment industry,and the introduction of Indias first Truck Mounted Mobile Concrete Plant offers unparalleled cost-saving benefits, providing an efficient solution for construction projects. With Thirteen patented technologies, HASBER Machine stands as a beacon of innovation, ensuring a competitive edge in the market.

HASBERs Truck Mounted Mobile Concrete Plant is approved by the Road Transport Office, meeting all regulatory standards for safe and legal operation. Designed with compactness in mind, the mobile concrete plant optimizes space utilization without compromising on performance. Equipped with GPS technology, the mobile concrete plant allows for precise tracking and efficient fleet management.

HASBER Machine also integrates Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities, providing real-time monitoring and control for enhanced operational efficiency and adheres to eco-friendly practices, minimizing its environmental footprint.

The plant delivers an outstanding fresh concrete mix, meeting the highest quality standards in the industry and guarantees consistent quality in every batch, ensuring reliability and performance for diverse construction needs.

HASBER Machine Pvt. Ltd. takes pride in setting new benchmarks in the construction equipment industry, and the introduction of Indias first Truck Mounted Mobile Concrete Plant reaffirms the companys commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence.

Dr. Sachin Madhukar Kate, the MD of HASBER Machine pvt. Ltd. whos also the trade commissioner in India for the ASEAN region emphasised the need for having breakthrough technologies emerging from India and accelerating trade relations between all countries and said that his company is open for trade enquiries and for details customers could login on www.hasber.in or contact on +91 86 6969 0303.