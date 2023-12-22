Grand Finale of Sunstone’s Mind Masters Championship (Indore Edition) to Take Place at SAGE University, Indore

Sunstone, in collaboration with SAGE University, Indore, is set to present the grand finale of the inaugural edition of the Mind Masters Championship on December 23, 2023, at SAGE University. In the buildup to the finale, the Mind Masters Championship has engaged with over 10,000 students from 100+ top schools across Indore.

Sunstone, in partnership with Sage University, is set to inaugurate the Mind Master Championship in Indore on December 23, 2023

The grand finale is anticipated to be one of Madhya Pradeshs most significant gatherings for school students in recent times, showcasing a spirit of collaboration, innovation, and excellence beyond the classroom.

After a month of exciting intra-school selections, the grand finale at SAGE University, Indore, is expected to witness participation from 1,000+ students. Dr. Divya Gupta, a distinguished member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, will grace the event, presiding over the festivities of the grand finale as the Chief Guest.

The grand finale of the Mind Masters Championship will be an incredible spectacle, showcasing various events that will challenge, inspire, and celebrate students diverse talents. With the objective of honoring exceptional skills and inventive ideas while creating an environment that helps students grow, the Mind Master Championship is expected to prove to be a rousing success.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The event will encapsulate a platform that not only encourages a competitive spirit but also nurtures holistic development. Students will showcase their prowess across various domains, transcending conventional boundaries and pushing the limits of excellence.

The inaugural edition of the Mind Masters Championship is expected to set a new benchmark in celebrating the exceptional talents of students, reaffirming the importance of collaboration, innovation, and excellence beyond the classroom in India’s higher education landscape.

About Sunstone

Sunstone is a leading higher education start-up that works with academic institutions to upskill students for employability. Sunstone offers career-oriented training interventions for undergraduate and postgraduate students at 50+ institutions across 35 cities. Sunstone’s training programs are industry-endorsed to enhance employability. These programs are designed for hybrid delivery with an unparalleled focus on soft skills and personality development. Sunstone’s focus is to provide students with a holistic educational experience.

To learn more about Sunstone, please visit sunstone.in.

About SAGE University

SAGE University, Indore, stands as a beacon of transformative education, committed to sculpting future-ready leaders. With a relentless pursuit of academic excellence and a holistic approach to learning, SAGE fosters an environment that nurtures innovation, creativity, and critical thinking. This university’s state-of-the-art infrastructure, industry-aligned curriculum, and esteemed faculty ensure an unparalleled educational experience.