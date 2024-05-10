Home

News

‘Eyes of Every Citizen Are Moist With Happiness’, APP Leader Raghav Chadha Reacts On Arvind Kejriwal’s Interim Release

AAP leader Raghav Chadha has reacted to the interim release of the Delhi CM and said that getting interim bail in 40 days is more than a miracle.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: In a strong reaction to the interim release of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Leader Raghav Chadha said that the eyes of the citizens of India are moist with happiness and the Delhi CM has the blessings of Lord Bajrangbali. For the unversed, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Delhi CM till June 1 in the Liquor Polivy case on Friday.

On SC granting interim bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj says, “…Getting interim bail in 40 days is more than a miracle. Through SC, it is a hint from God that whatever is happening in India, a change is needed in that. Arvind Kejriwal has the blessings of Lord Bajrangbali and today he will come out of jail. I think it’s not an ordinary thing and he is coming out of jail for a big purpose…”

The eyes of every citizen of the country are moist with happiness. Their brother, Arvind Kejriwal, is about to come out of jail. The jail locks will be broken this evening and Kejriwal will be released. Heartfelt gratitude to the Honorable Supreme Court for protecting democracy. Long live the revolution, long live Arvind Kejriwal!

Watch:

हर देशवासी की आँखें ख़ुशी से नम हैं, उनके भाई उनके बेटे अरविंद केजरीवाल जेल से बाहर आने वाले हैं. आज शाम जेल के ताले टूटेंगे, केजरीवाल छूटेंगे. लोकतंत्र की रक्षा करने के लिए माननीय सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दिल की गहराइयों से आभार। इंक़लाब ज़िंदाबाद, अरविंद केजरीवाल ज़िंदाबाद ! — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 10, 2024

Relief for Arvind Kejriwal Till June 1

Aam Admi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received a big relief from the Supreme Court, which on Friday granted him interim bail till June 1 in the excise policy case.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Dutta granted the Delhi Chief Minister interim bail in the money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The bench on Wednesday told Enforcement Directorate counsel Additional Solicitor General SV Raju that it may pass the order on interim relief to Kejriwal today. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021–22.

On Tuesday, the bench hinted at granting interim bail to Kejriwal to enable him to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, it had also said that if interim bail were granted, Kejriwal would not be allowed to discharge any official duties as Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies)







