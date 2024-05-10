Home

News

Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail: Delhi CM Steps Out Of Tihar Jail After SC Grants 21-Day Interim Relief | Watch

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was released from Tihar jail today after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in Delhi Liquor policy case.

New Delhi: In a historic development, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the Delhi Liquor Policy case. The Chief Minister was released after spending almost 50 days in prison.

“Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s release order has been received by Tihar jail authorities. He will be released shortly,” the prison officials said. Security has been stepped up outside Tihar Jail ahead of the chief minister’s release.

Watch:

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal released from Delhi’s Tihar Jail after being granted interim bail in Delhi excise policy case The Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1. pic.twitter.com/Qw80ugnehO — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2024

Meanwhile, preparations are underway outside Kejriwal’s residence to accord him a rousing welcome.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1 in the Delhi excise policy case with conditions that he shall not visit the Office of the Chief Minister or the Delhi Secretariat.

As per the court order, the Delhi CM shall furnish bail bonds in the sum of Rs 50,000 with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the Jail Superintendent. Also, he shall not visit the Office of the Chief Minister or the Delhi Secretariat.

While granting Kejriwal interim bail, the apex court said he would not interact with any of the witnesses or have access to any official files connected with the case. He will not “make any comment with regard to his role” in the present case, the bench ordered.

“He shall be bound by the statement made on his behalf that he shall not sign official files unless it is required and necessary for obtaining clearance or approval from the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi,” the order stated.

As the top court granted interim bail to Kejriwal, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, requested that it grant him interim bail until the declaration of results on June 4, which it declined.

It was further noted that the investigation in the present case has remained pending since August 2022 and Kejriwal was arrested on March 21, 2024. The bench also made it clear that the grant of interim bail will not be treated as an expression of opinion on the merits of the case or the criminal appeal that is pending consideration before it.

