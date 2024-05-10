NationalPolitics

12 Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh

12 dead bodies of the Naxals have been found after an encounter broke out between the naxals and security forces in Chhattisgarh.

Bijapur: In a fresh encounter with the security forces in Bijapur, Chattisgarh, twelve naxalites have been gunned down. Last month, a total of 18 Naxals were killed and three security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter that broke out in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker. From the encounter site in Chhotebethiya of Kanker, a large number of weapons were recovered, Inspector General of Police (Bastar) P P Sundarraj said.

Reacting to the encounter, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai has said, “An encounter broke out with the Naxals in the Gangaloor area of Bijapur district…12 dead bodies of the Naxals have been found. I congratulate our jawans & senior officers…”

Watch:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Congratulates Security Forces

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the security forces for the encounter operation in Chhattisgarh in which 29 Naxalites were killed and said that the government is determined to free the country of this menace.

Shah said that naxalism is the biggest enemy of development, peace and a bright future for youth.
Taking to social media platform X, Amit Shah said, “Today, the security forces killed down a large number of Naxalites in Chhattisgarh. I congratulate all the security personnel who made this operation successful with their bravery and wish for the speedy recovery of the brave policemen who have been injured.”

The place where gunfights broke out between the forces and Naxals falls under the limits of Gangaloor Police Station. Earlier, 29 Naxals were killed and three security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter that broke out in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker, which lies in the Bastar region.

(With inputs from agencies)






