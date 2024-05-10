Home

News

Meet Sukanta Ghadai: PM Modi-Inspired ‘Chaiwala’ Fighting Odisha Assembly Polls

Sukanta Ghadai (26), a humble ‘chaiwala’, is contesting as an independent candidate from the Brahmagiri constituency in Odisha Assembly Election 2024.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Sukanta Ghadai, a tea-seller in Odisha’s Puri district, is contesting the May 25 state assembly polls. (ANI Photo)

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: A ‘chaiwala (tea seller)’ inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting the May 25 Odisha Assembly polls. 26-year-old Sukanta Ghadai, one of the poorest candidates in fray for the upcoming state elections, filed his nomination from the Brahmagiri assembly constituency in Odisha’s Puri district.

Ghadai, who earns a modest livelihood by selling tea, like his idol PM Modi did during his childhood years, says he drew inspiration from the prime minister’s humble beginnings as a tea seller to his rise to the country’s top post, to enter the political battlefield and become a lawmaker to serve the people if elected.

“I drew inspiration from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If a tea seller could become the prime minister, why can’t a fellow tea seller be elected an MLA? I have filed my nomination papers and have resolved to rid Brahmagiri (his constituency) of corruption and be in the sincere service of the people if elected,” Ghadai, a resident of Karimpur village, told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Puri, Odisha: A tea seller, Sukanta Ghadai, who filed his nomination as an independent candidate from the Brahmagiri assembly seat, says, “I have taken inspiration from PM Modi. If a tea seller can be the Prime Minister why can’t another tea seller can become the MLA? I… pic.twitter.com/8A21MfH5YB — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2024

‘Will fight corruption, honour my pledges if elected’

The humble ‘chaiwala’, who is contesting as an independent candidate from Brahmagiri, revealed his desire to eradicate corruption from the constituency if elected.

“I wish to work towards making my constituency self-dependent and free from corruption if the people elect me as their representative in the Assembly. I plan to rid this constituency of several ills and malpractices that are currently rampant, including the culture of accepting bribes in the process of enrolment for Aadhaar cards, ration cards and other documents,” the 26-year-old said.

On further prevailing issues in the constituency, Ghadai, said, “I am also determined to address the concern over poor accessibility of ambulances here if I am elected MLA and also reduce road accidents involving stray cattle.”

Odisha Assembly Election 2024

Asked about how he planned to campaign for the Assembly polls, Sukanta Ghadai revealed he has decided to campaign on his bicycle as he urged fellow residents to bless and support in his maiden bid for membership of the state legislature.

The ‘chaiwala’ who is following in the footsteps of his inspiration, PM Modi, is one of the poorest candidates in fray for the Odisha state polls, with zero movable and immovable assets, as per the affidavit filed by him.

If elected, Ghadai has promised to dedicate himself to meeting people’s aspirations and honour his pledges, but his road to the state assembly will not be a cakewalk as he is pitted against established political bigs like the ruling BJD’s Umakanta Samantaray, BJP’s Upasna Mohapatra and Congress nominee Mitrabhanu Mohapatra.

Assembly Elections will be held alongside the Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Odisha on May 25.

(With ANI inputs)







