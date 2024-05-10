Remembering Prominent Leaders Who Led India First War of Independence

Home

News

Remembering Prominent Leaders Who Led India’s First War of Independence

On May 10, 1857, began the First War of Independence. Many prominent leaders rose against their British suppressors and ignited that spirit of freedom which inspired the later freedom fighters.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

On May 10, 1857, the Bazaar of Meerut raged with angry protestors against the oppressive Britishers who forced the Indian soldiers to use greased cartridges of their new Enfield Rifle. The grease of these cartridges was rumoured to be made of cow’s and pig’s lard. The rebel against these cartridges led to India’s first conscious revolt against its suppressors. The revolt spread like wildfire in central India. Some incidents also occurred farther North and East.

Many different leaders rose to the occasion and took charge of India’s first struggle for Independence.

Let’s learn about some of these freedom fighters.

Dhan Singh Gurjar

He led the initial charge against the East India Company in Meerut. The Kotwal led thousands of villagers across Meerut to attack the city’s Jail. He released around as many as 800 prisoners who participated in the rebellion. Singh was later arrested and hanged for his involvement.

Bhakt Khan

Bhakt Khan was the general of the Bareilly Brigade. He joined Bahadur Shah Zafar after the muting had broken out in Meerut. After the fall of Delhi, Bhakt Khan joined the rebel forces in Lucknow and Shahjahanpur.

Kunwar Singh

He was one of the most prominent leaders of the rebellion. The ruler of Jagdishpur led the rebellion in Bihar. He took the command of soldiers that revolted in Danapur and with guerrilla warfare tactics took over Arrah, the district headquarters. Singh was soon pushed back by the aggressive British forces. He lost his life in Jagdishpur.

Nana Saheb Peshwa II

He led the rebellion in Cawnpore (Kanpur). Nana Sahib was denied the rightful claim to be Peshwa by the British. Since Nana Sahib was adopted by Baji Rao II, the British denied his pension and all of the privileged rights. Angered by this insult Nana Sahib assembled a force of 1,500 soldiers and took over Kanpur. He later disappeared after British forces retaliated.

Bahadur Shah Zafar

After Meerut’s sepoy regiment reached Delhi, they declared him as the Emperor of India. This is because of his Mughal lineage and rule in Delhi. Other rebelling kings and regiments agreed with the decision and he became the leader. However, the ailing king’s leadership turned out to be futile. After the siege of Delhi by the British, Shah Zafar was captured and exiled to Rangoon.

Rani Lakshmibai

She is regarded as the most prominent leader of the revolt of 1857. After the rebellion had broken out, Sir Hugh Rose tried to take over Jhansi. Rani fought bravely leading the army of men and women. However, she lost the battle and escaped to Kalpi. Afterwards, she captured the fort of Gwalior. Rani’s valour came to an end in Gwalior.







