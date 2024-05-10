Home

News

Inquilab Zindabad.. Tana Shahi Nahi Chalegi: AAP Workers Rejoice As Arvind Kejriwal Granted Interim Bail| Watch Video

The Supreme Court of India(SC) on Friday gave Aam Admi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interim bail till June 1, 2024, in the excise policy case. However, the Supreme

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

ED had opposed his bail in the top court, which was hearing arguments on interim bail to Kejriwal.

The Supreme Court of India(SC) on Friday gave Aam Admi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interim bail till June 1, 2024, in the excise policy case. However, the Supreme Court has asked Kejriwal till June 1 and to surrender on June 2, 2024. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Dutta granted the Delhi Chief Minister interim bail in the money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Soon after this major political development, AAP protestors could be seen rejoicing. Raising slogans, AAP protestors welcomed the decision.

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP workers raise slogans in celebration outside party office, as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail till June 1. pic.twitter.com/1Nu1VMi3SF — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2024

Topics







