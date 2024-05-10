NationalPolitics

AAP Workers Rejoice As Arvind Kejriwal Granted Interim Bail| Watch Video

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 1 hour ago
0 61 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Inquilab Zindabad.. Tana Shahi Nahi Chalegi: AAP Workers Rejoice As Arvind Kejriwal Granted Interim Bail| Watch Video

The Supreme Court of India(SC) on Friday gave Aam Admi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interim bail till June 1, 2024, in the excise policy case. However, the Supreme

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
ED had opposed his bail in the top court, which was hearing arguments on interim bail to Kejriwal.
ED had opposed his bail in the top court, which was hearing arguments on interim bail to Kejriwal.

The Supreme Court of India(SC) on Friday gave Aam Admi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interim bail till June 1, 2024, in the excise policy case. However, the Supreme Court has asked Kejriwal till June 1 and to surrender on June 2, 2024. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Dutta granted the Delhi Chief Minister interim bail in the money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Soon after this major political development, AAP protestors could be seen rejoicing. Raising slogans, AAP protestors welcomed the decision.

Topics






Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 1 hour ago
0 61 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Congress Mani Shankar Aiyar Bomber After Sam Pitroda Faux Pas

4 hours ago

Sachin Andure & Sharad Kalaskar Gets Life Imprisonment; 3 Acquitted

4 hours ago

Shillong Teer Lottery TODAY (10-05-24)- 1st And 2nd Round Results OUT SOON- LIVE Results

4 hours ago

How to choose a hybrid mutual fund based on your risk appetite

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow