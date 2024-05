On interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AICC in-charge of Delhi and Haryana Deepak Babaria Reaction

watch | On interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AICC in-charge of Delhi and Haryana Deepak Babaria says, “The court decision is right. BJP had attempted to block him from campaigning for elections. It is BJP’s policy to send all Opposition leaders behind bars and stop them… pic.twitter.com/yCgOgc8HcI

