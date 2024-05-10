Home

News

Trauma To Triumph: Motivational Tale Of Teen Rape Survivors Who Pass Class 10 Exam, Aspire To Join Police

Telangana: Two minor rape survivors have passed the Class 10 examination with flying colours.



Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Trauma To Triumph: Motivational Tale Of Teen Rape Survivors Who Pass Class 10 Exam, Aspire To Join Police

Hyderabad: Even after going through physical and mental traumas teen rape survivors from Telangana has set an example for others how to regain life and achieve success in life. Two minor rape survivors have recently made their parents proud and passed the Class 10th examination with flying colours. The horrific tale of the younger girl who aged 15 years can wrench anybody’s heart. She was raped by her own father in 2023. The family came to know when the victim’s grandmother took her to hospital after she complained of stomach pain. During checkups, doctors found that she was pregnant.

To make matters worse, her pregnancy could not be aborted as it was in an advanced stage. She delivered a baby in the ninth month, M Mahender Reddy, a police officer, who dealt with both cases, told PTI recently. The baby was admitted to an orphanage and the girl continued her education, he added.

Abortion could not be performed as the pregnancy was in an advanced stage and after nine months she delivered a baby.

Despite the mental and physical trauma, the girl passed Class 10th examination with a 5.6 GPA (grade point average).

The accused father who committed the heinous crime was convicted with life imprisonment. He was also directed by the court to give Rs 15 lakh to the victim.

Another minor girl, who was raped by her uncle, secured 9.3 GPA in class X.

Both the rape survivors now aspire to become police officers as Meerpet police station helped them to get justice. former SHO of Meerpet police station Reddy stated that the police team handled the case with a humane approach.

The police team went beyond the call of duty and tried to instil courage in the victims and nab the accused persons.

Cops also encouraged them to pursue their education.







