Home

News

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Will ‘Navaratnalu’ Help CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to Retain Power?

Andhra Pradesh Elections 2024: The anticipation is high that the pro-people policies are likely to favour CM Jagan Mohan Reddy this time.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

But the question is that the BJP which entered in alliance with TDP and JSP – will it be able to challenge the YSRCP which swept 2019 assembly as well as Lok Sabha Polls?

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Andhra Pradesh is all set to vote for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly polls in a single phase on May 13. This time, over 454 candidates are in the fray from 25 parliamentary constituencies, and 2,387 are fighting for 175 seats in the state Assembly. But the question is that the BJP which entered an alliance with TDP and JSP – will it be able to challenge the YSRCP which swept 2019 assembly as well as Lok Sabha Polls?

The state government-led program known as ‘Navaratnalu’ is the factor that is likely to play crucial role in the polls this time. This was the reason CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in his manifesto has given a new name to this welfare schemes as ‘Navaratnalu Plus’, where in he talked about the increasing amount for these schemes for the people of the state.

Amid these developments, the anticipation is high that the pro-people policies are likely to favour CM Jagan Mohan Reddy this time.

Know All About ‘Navaratnalu’ Scheme

Navaratnalu is a set of welfare schemes announced by the Andhra Pradesh government. The word “Navaratna” is taken from Sanskrit which means “nine gems” or “ratnas”.

YSRCP Election Manifesto and ‘Navaratnalu’ Scheme

As part of the YSRCP election manifesto, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to increase annual financial assistance to the farmers under Rythu Bharosa to Rs.16000 from the existing Rs.13500 and Amma Vodi benefit to the women for sending their wards to the schools to Rs.17000 from Rs.15000.

The YSRCP also promised to enhance the welfare pension to Rs.3500 from Rs.3000 and added that the welfare pension amount will be increased by Rs.250 in January 2028 and another Rs.250 in Jan 2029 to take the total pension to Rs.3500.

In the manifesto, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Rythu Bharosa amount Rs.16000 would be released in three spells-Rs8000 and Rs. 4,000 each in two installments.

He also added that the welfare schemes will be extended to outsourced and contract employees.

He also stated that the social security pensions will be hiked to Rs 3,500 from the current Rs 3,000 and to ensure growth, pensions will initially be enhanced to Rs 3,250 in 2028 and to Rs 3,500 in 2029.

Additionally, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that outsourced, Anganwadi and Asha workers, who earn up to Rs 25,000 per month, will be eligible for all Navaratnalu schemes related to health, education, and housing.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election: 2019 Results

During the 2019 Assembly elections, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) scripted a landslide victory. It bagged 151 out of 175 seats in Andhra Pradesh, dethroning the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government. The YSRCP party got a 49.95% vote share, while Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was restricted to 23 seats and could only manage 39.17% votes.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election: Full Schedule

Voting for the 2024 polls in the state will be held in the fourth phase on May 13. This time, the state will vote in a single phase for both Lok Sabha as well as Assembly elections. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.







