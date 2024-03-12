IMPACT 2024: Celebrating Women’s Empowerment through Entrepreneurship

The Ladies’ Wing of IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry brings to you this years IMPACT that promises to be an inspiring blend of recognition, empowerment, and innovation for women in India. IMC Ladies’ Wing is set to host its annual event on Tuesday, March 19th, 2024, at the Walchand Hirachand Hall, IMC Building, Churchgate, Mumbai.

Amrita Somaiya, President IMCLW and Soha Parekh, Chairperson of Impact 2024 with Investors

The IMC Ladies Wing is a prominent platform for women entrepreneurs within a premier Chamber of trade, commerce, and industry in India, dedicated to uplifting women across various sectors by organizing events, programs, and initiatives providing opportunities for networking, skill development, and entrepreneurship. IMPACT being one such event, strives to create a supportive environment for women, enabling them to achieve their full potential and contribute to the progress and development of the nation.

“Empowering women entrepreneurs isnt just about breaking glass ceilings; its about building new landscapes. We Rise by Lifting Others is the guiding motto of the IMC Ladies Wing this year, and through IMPACT – Women Entrepreneurship (WE) Tank, we are providing women with a platform to soar and achieve their entrepreneurial aspirations,” says Ms. Amrita Somaiya – President, IMC Ladies Wing.

A highlight of IMPACT 2024 is the ground-breaking Women Entrepreneurship Tank (WE Tank) Program, generously supported by Bioriidl. This initiative aims to foster female entrepreneurship and innovation, by providing visionary women with a platform to showcase their revolutionary business ideas to esteemed investors, offering financial support and invaluable mentorship and guidance, to ensure sustained growth for promising ventures.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Ms. Soha Parekh – Chairperson of the IMPACT 2024 Committee mentions, “The Women Entrepreneurs Tank (WE Tank) Program isnt just an event; its a beacon of opportunity, set to illuminate the entrepreneurial landscape. Our vision is to create a lasting platform where visionary women can shine, showcasing their innovative ideas and receiving the support they need to flourish. With the expertise and insights of our esteemed investors, we aim to navigate the path to success for our participants. Their invaluable support is the cornerstone of our initiative, driving us toward a future where every idea has the power to transform lives.”

Key figures in the investment world, including Ms. Paula Mariwala, Mr. Sasha Mirchandani, Ms. Anisha Singh and Mr. Arjun Vaidya, will evaluate participants proposals, providing crucial insights and potential investment support. Additionally, Ms. Ajaita Shah, Founder and CEO of Frontier Markets, will grace the event as the keynote speaker, sharing her invaluable wisdom and experience with the audience. Attendees will be treated to an exhilarating performance by Ms. Kavita Murti Deshpande and her team, adding a touch of artistry and live music post this event.

Registration for IMPACT 2024 is now open, with exclusive rates for both members and non-members of the IMC. To secure your spot and be part of this empowering celebration, register now at the registration link.

For further information and inquiries, please contact:

Email: ladieswing@imcnet.org

WhatsApp: +91 9820995375/+91 9920065024

IMPACT 2024 Committee: Ms. Amrita Somaiya – President, Ms. Jyoti Doshi – Vice President, Ms. Soha Parekh – Chairperson Ms. Nandana Mariwala – Co-Chairperson Advisory: Ms. Anuja Mittal Members: Ms. Bhavna Pandya, Ms. Malti Jain, Ms. Rina Deora, Ms. Samira Shah, Ms. Surbhi Ghatlia