Hero FinCorp’s New Look for a Rising Bharat

Hero FinCorp, one of India’s leading NBFC’s unveiled a new and revamped brand identity, which is aligned with the evolving needs of a Rising Bharat. The new logo echoes Hero Group’s values and ethos whilst strongly resonating with the changing needs and aspirations of today’s Indians.

The brand refresh introduces a captivating visual language built around the concept of “Windows of Opportunity“. These windows, a simple yet impactful symbol, represent the potential inherent in each individual, and the avenues which Hero FinCorp’s products and services assist in unlocking and giving individuals the “Confidence to Make it Happen“. This is a powerful mindset that aims to empower customers, employees, and stakeholders to pursue their dreams and goals with determination, resilience, and belief in their abilities, ultimately leading to both personal and professional success.

Abhimanyu Munjal, Jt. Managing Director & CEO, Hero FinCorp, expressed, “Indias growth story is not just about numbers; its about the resilience, innovation, and aspirations of its people, shaping a vibrant tapestry of progress known as Bharat. Our visual evolution is aimed at serving Aspiring Bharat; providing the Confidence to Make it Happen.”

The entire identity refresh exercise entailed a multi-step approach, which included gathering market insights, customer & employee views, and monitoring changing financial and market trends; to create a robust, distinctive, and memorable presence.

With this change, Hero FinCorp aims to connect at a deeper and more meaningful level with Indians from all walks of life. The new brand identity and logo symbolise the companys evolution mirroring that of the nation as we collectively work towards enabling the dreams of the India of today and tomorrow, creating a Viksit Bharat in 2047; while staying deeply rooted and connected to our shared values and culture.

Web Link: www.herofincorp.com.