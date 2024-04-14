India Expresses ‘Serious Concern’, Calls For Immediate De-Escalation

Saturday’s attack marked the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iranian demonstrators chant slogans during an anti-Israeli gathering in front of the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran, early Sunday, April 14, 2024. Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday. (AP Photo)

Iran attack on Israel: India Sunday expressed “serious concern” and urged “immediate de-escalation” in the surging hostilities between Iran and Israel in the wake of latter’s attack on the Jewish nation which has brought the entire Middle East to the brink of a full-scale region-wide war

“We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region. We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an official statement.

The MEA also said it was closely monitoring the situation and Indian embassies in the region are in touch with the Indian community.

“Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region.”

Iran attacks Israel

Iran launched an unprecedented attack against Israel on early Sunday morning, firing hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles at targets inside the Jewish nations, thus pushing the Middle East closer to a region-wide war.

The attack marked the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution. Condemnation from the United Nations chief and others was swift, with France saying Iran “is risking a potential military escalation,” Britain calling the attack “reckless” and Germany saying Iran and its proxies “must stop it immediately.”

Over 200 drones, missiles fired towards Israel

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said Iran launched more than 200 drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles were launched towards its territory on Saturday.

Israeli military’s spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said Iran fired scores of drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles — with the vast majority intercepted outside Israel’s borders. He said warplanes intercepted over 10 cruise missiles alone, also outside Israeli airspace.

Hagari said a handful of missiles landed in Israel. Rescuers said one strike critically wounded a 10-year-old girl in a Bedouin Arab town in southern Israel. Hagari said a missile struck an army base, causing light damage but no injuries.

“A wide-scale attack by Iran is a major escalation,” he said. Asked whether Israel would respond, Hagari said only that the army “does and will do whatever is required to protect the security of the state of Israel.”

US vows ‘ironclad’ support to Israel

Following the attack, the White House asserted that the US’ support for Israel’s security is “ironclad”.

The US stands with the people of Israel and supports their defence against this threat from Iran, National Security Council’s spokesperson at the White House Adrienne Watson said.

