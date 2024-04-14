Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP Releases Election Manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP Releases Election Manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its eagerly awaited manifesto, named ‘Sankalp Patra,’ for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on the birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar, honouring one of the main framers of the Constitution with this symbolic move. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party leaders at the BJP headquarters in the national capital.

The event started with the party president JP Nadda’s speech, in which he highlighted the Centre’s development track record. He stated that 3.8 lakh rural roads have been constructed and now every village is connected by road.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its election manifesto – ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and party President… pic.twitter.com/86aXnR9Juo — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024







