Bhima Jewellers Adds 3,000 sq ft Space in its HBR Outlet Making the Total Capacity to 6,500 sq ft

Bhima Jewellers, a renowned name in the world of jewellery, announces the capacity expansion of its store located in HBR Layout, Bangalore. The showroom, now spanning three floors with over 6,500 square feet of luxurious retail space was inaugurated by Smt. Adishree Bhat, CTO – Bhima Jewellers and Kantara fame actress Ms. Sapthami Gowda. As part of opening offer, six scooters will be gifted to Bhima customers in a lucky draw along with other exciting offers.

(Left to Right): Kantara fame actress Ms. Sapthami Gowda and Smt. Adishree Bhat, CTO, Bhima Jewellers inaugurate the new floor expansion at Bhima Store in HBR Layout

With a focus on meeting the evolving demands of its discerning customers, Bhima Jewellers aims to bring an exquisite variety of designs under one roof, catering to diverse preferences and occasions. From specially curated kids jewellery to exquisite diamonds valued at â¹1 lakh and temple designs ideal for bridal affairs, the revamped HBR store is a destination for all jewellery needs.

Expressing his thoughts on the occasion, Mr. Vishnusharan Bhatt, Managing Director, Bhima Gold Pvt. Ltd. said, “Driven by an increase in demand, our decision to expand the HBR Layout store reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our valued customers. As compared to previous FY, our average ticket size per customer has increased during festive season and we have witnessed a remarkable growth in wedding-related purchases in Oct-Dec’23 as well. We have been growing 22-25% Y-O-Y- from 5 past years and all our stores are profitable. This reflects the strong affinity our customers have for our offerings. By expanding our capacity and creating a more spacious and inviting environment, we aim to provide an enhanced shopping experience for customers seeking the latest and distinct range of jewellery collections.”

This expansion follows Bhima Jewellers recent capacity building at its Koramangala store, which introduced a dedicated floor for silver jewellery and artifacts to cater to the growing demand for unique and contemporary designs. Since Jan’24, the brand has opened a new showroom in Hubballi in addition to the expansion of Koramangala store.

The revamped HBR store is now open to customers, showcasing the latest trends and timeless classics in jewellery taking one on the journey of elegance and splendid craftsmanship.

About Bhima Gold Pvt. Ltd.

The visionary Shri K. Lakshminarayana Bhattar founded Bhima Jewellers, a beacon of elegance and heritage, in 1925. From its inception, Bhima Gold has been synonymous with exceptional craftsmanship and has become a distinguished name in the realm of jewellery in South India. Boasting 18 stores strategically located across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, Bhima Gold is the epitome of timeless elegance, offering an exquisite range of jewellery in gold, diamonds, and precious stones. Currently under the visionary leadership of Vishnusharan Bhatt, Bhima Jewellers is expanding its footprint across diverse markets in South India. With a legacy spanning over a century, the brand remains unwaveringly committed to excellence, seamlessly blending timeless values with a dynamic approach to meet the evolving needs of society. Upholding principles of craftsmanship, meticulous attention to detail, and a strong sense of philanthropy, Bhima Jewellers continues to be the trusted destination for discerning individuals seeking exquisite jewellery and contributing to meaningful social welfare initiatives.