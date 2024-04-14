Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Delhi Police has issued traffic advisory, check routes and traffic diversions here.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory; Check Routes To Avoid

New Delhi: A floral tribute has been organised at the Parliament House complex in the national capital on Sunday to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Citing VVIP movements, the Delhi Police have imposed traffic regulations in the vicinity from 8 AM to 5 PM.

As per the traffic advisory, Sansad Marg will be closed for public vehicles between Transport Bhawan and the T-point of Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg. Only pedestrian traffic is allowed on the route.

Stopping of vehicles and parking facilities are not allowed on the Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, Imtiaz Khan Marg, Rakab Ganj Road, Pandit Pant Marg, and Talkatora Road. General public entry will not be permitted.

If you happen to park your car in a no-parking area, be prepared for it to be towed away. And don’t forget, you’ll be slapped with a hefty fine for not adhering to parking regulations and violating traffic laws. You can find your poor towed vehicle sulking at the Traffic Pit, which is situated at Pandit Pant Marg near Gole Dak Khana.

Diversion Points:

Traffic diversions are imposed at Patel Chowk, Rail Bhawan, and Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Roundabout.

Routes to Avoid:

Sansad Marg, Imtiaz Khan Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg.

Available Parking:

Designated spaces for parking can be found in locations such as Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road, Patel Chowk Metro Station, as well as the Multi-Level Parking at Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Connaught Place. It’s a good idea for folks to avoid these thoroughfares if possible and choose public transport instead. Additionally, those making their way to ISBT, the railway stations, or airports should take the time to map out their journey ahead to avoid any inconveniences.







