7 Times Sam Pitroda Left Congress Red-Faced With His Politically Incorrect Remarks; Read Here

Sam Pitroda resigned from the post of the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress on Wednesday.

Chicago: In this Tuesday, April 16, 2024 file image, Indian Overseas Congress Chairman Sam Pitroda during an interview with PTI, in Chicago, USA. On Wednesday, May 8, 2024, Pitroda resigned as chairman of Indian Overseas Congress after his ‘racist’ remark stirred a controversy. (PTI Photo)

Sam Pitroda: Satyanarayan Gangaram Pitroda, popularly known as Sam Pitroda, resigned from the post of the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress on Wednesday amid the huge furor created by his “racist remarks’ on Indians.

His resignation has been accepted by Congress’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Pitroda, in an interview with a news outlet, said, “We have survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together, leaving aside a few fights here and there. We could hold a country together as diverse as India, where people on the east look like Chinese, people on the West look like Arab, people on the North look like white and maybe people on the South look like Africans.”

Soon after Sam Pitroda’s interview went viral, a lot of voices were raised criticizing and disapproving of his supposed “racial slurs”.

Sam Pitroda’s 7 Most Controversial Statements

Sam Pitroda, in an exclusive interview given to The Statesman, described India as a diverse country. He said, “Where people in the East look like Chinese. People in the West look like Arabs. People in the North look like whites and people in the South look like Africans.” In June 2023, Sam Pitroda said that temples will not solve the country’s problems like unemployment, health, and education, no one talks about these issues. Everyone talks about the Ram and Hanuman temples. He said that people would not get employment by building the temple. Recently, Sam Pitroda had said that inheritance tax is levied in America. That is, after the death of a person, some part of his property is given to his relatives, while a major part is kept by the government. Pitroda described this law as an “interesting law”. In 2019, Sam Pitroda said that the medical class should not become selfish. They should be prepared to pay maximum taxes to fund Congress’s proposed NYAY scheme. He had to face a lot of criticism over this statement. In May 2019, Pitroda, when questioned on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, replied “so what” as the name of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was associated with the 1984 riots. Pitroda hai said, “Ab kya hai ’84 ka? Aapne kya kiya 5 saal mein, uski baat kariye. ’84 mein hua to hua. You were voted to create jobs. You were voted to create 200 smart cities. Aapne wo bhi nahi kiya. Aapne kuch nahi kiya isliye aap yahan wahan gup lagate hain. (What about 1984 (riots) now? Talk about what you did in the last five years. What happened in 1984 has happened. So what? You were voted to create jobs. You were voted to create 200 smart cities. You did not even do that. You did nothing, so you keep talking about here and there). Sam Pitroda raised doubts on the February 2019 Pulwama attack and the Indian Air Force’s (IAF’s) retaliatory strikes in Balakot, Pakistan, Pitroda raised questions over the authenticity of Balakot air strikes.







