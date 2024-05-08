Home

BJP Announces Names Of 3 Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections In Punjab, Check Here

Punjab has 13 Lok Sabha seats that will go to polls in the seventh and last phase on June 1.

BJP In Punjab: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced the names of three candidates for three more Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

BJP has fielded former minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi from Ferozepur, Subhash Sharma from the Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency, and Arvind Khanna from Sangrur.

The BJP has already named its candidates for most of the seats.

It is worth noting that for the first time in many decades, the BJP is fighting on its own in the state after it broke ties with one of its oldest allies, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

The party has won over a lot of influential leaders, including incumbent MPs from different parties, to its fold in its bid to strengthen its base in the state.

It has also been constantly wooing Sikhs, who form the majority of voters in the state.

The 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab are, Amritsar, Anandpur Sahib, Bhatinda, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozpur, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Khadoor Sahib, Ludhiana, Patiala, and Sangrur.

The last date to file nominations is May 14 and May 17 is the last date to withdraw nominations.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress won 8 seats, BJP won 2 seats, SAD won 2 seats, and AAP won 1 seat.

