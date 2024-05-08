Home

100 PM Janaushadhi Kendras To Come Up At Railway Stations Across India: Indian Railways

PM Janaushadhi Kendras: The Indian Railways, in its endeavor to provide much better facilities to passengers at railway stations, is mulling over the plans to set up over 100 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs).

These Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) will most likely be established in circulating areas and concourses of stations and operated by licensees.

Indian Railways had conceptualized a policy framework to establish PMBJKs in August 2023 to enhance the wellness and welfare of passengers visiting railway stations, Initially, a list of 50 stations was identified for the pilot project, and these commenced operations in March this year, reported www.businesstoday.in.

“It has been decided to allocate an additional 61 PMBJKs at locations across the country with pre-fabrication structures at an individual cost of Rs 12.53 lakh,” said a senior railway official.

The Railways is looking to make available quality medicines and consumables, Janaushadhi products to all, to cater to the requirements of millions of daily visitors and passengers at affordable prices. The scheme enables passengers and visitors at railway stations to easily access Janaushadhi products.

“It also enhances wellness and welfare among all sections of society by providing medicines at affordable prices, creating employment opportunities, and generating avenues for entrepreneurs to open PMBJKs,” said an official.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) scheme, PMBJKs are considered a necessary passenger amenity and accordingly, the railways provide fabricated outlets in circulating areas and concourses of stations for operation. The outlets will be located at convenient locations so that both incoming and outgoing passengers can benefit, said www.businesstoday.in.

The report added that stalls are provided by e-auctioning with the respective railway divisions, and successful businesses have to procure the necessary permissions and licenses to run a drug store and comply with all statutory requirements for the storage of drugs.

Successful bidders of PMBJK outlets will have to agree with the nodal agency for PMBJK, the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), and its authorized distributors for the Janaushadhi Scheme before commencing operations.







