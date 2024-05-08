UP Government Awards Rishiraj Pathak With Sahitya Puraskar  for

Home

New Delhi: Sanskrit is by far the most ancient and traditional language in India. While Sanskrit literature has its prominence for its poems, scriptures and vedas, many people are learning the language as it has great prominence in today’s modern times. Dr. Rishiraj Pathak, an influential personality has been contributing tremendously in the field of Sanskrit literature and poetry. The acclaimed poet has been garnering accolades for his remarkable contributions to Sanskrit literature.

Among many of his accomplishments, Dr. Pathak has added one more feather to his cap – the prestigious Sahitya Puraskar 2020 by the Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthan, Lucknow for his exceptional historical short poem ‘Shrimadudhamsimhacharitam’. The poem beautifully goes back to the roots and shows the essence of Sanskrit literature. It highlights Dr. Pathak’s poetic prowess and historical insight.

In addition, the captivating poem delves into the life of the revolutionary hero, Sardar Shri Udham Singh, commemorating his valiant acts during the Jallianwala Bagh incident. With sixty verses, this composition skillfully blends elements of history and poetry, offering readers a vivid portrayal of a pivotal moment in India’s struggle for independence.

Dr. Rishiraj Pathak's literary journey has been adorned with numerous accolades and recognitions. Earlier, he was bestowed with the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar for his remarkable Sanskrit poetry collection, 'Adyonmeshah,' by the Sahitya Akademi, Ministry of Culture, and Government of India.

Not just this, he received the Pandit Pratap Narayan Mishra Smriti Yuva Sahityakar Samman and the Sanskrit Samaaraadhaka Samman for his creative and musical presentations in Sanskrit. An alumnus of Hindu College, Delhi University, Dr. Pathak has amassed over 180 awards throughout his illustrious career.

His accolades span various domains, including research papers, literary writings, and recitations of the Vedas, showcasing his multifaceted talent and dedication to preserving Sanskrit heritage. Among his many honours, Dr. Pathak received the His Holiness Shankaracharya Swanandashram Hari Prize, the Dr. C.D. Deshmukh Memorial Gold Medal and the Radhakrishnan Medal, further cementing his position as an established name in Sanskrit literature.

Notably, Dr. Pathak’s contributions have been celebrated not only on a national level but also at the state level, where he has been honoured by esteemed personalities such as the Education Minister of Rajasthan, Mrs. Ujala Arora and renowned astronomer Jagadguru Shankaracharya Vasudevanand Saraswati.

As Dr. Rishiraj Pathak continues to enhance the literary landscape with his deep insights and creative flair, his work has been an inspiration to all scholars, poets and enthusiasts alike, reaffirming the timeless relevance and beauty of Sanskrit literature in the modern world.







