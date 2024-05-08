Home

News

Proud India, Not Chinese: Himanta Biswa Sarma Slams Sam Pitroda For His ‘Racist’ Comment

Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Sam Pitroda for comparing Indians from different parts of the nation to Chinese, Arabs, Whites and Africans

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Manifesto Is For Polls In Pakistan: CM Himanta Sarma Fresh Attack On Congress, Party Hits Back

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Sam Pitroda for comparing Indians from different parts of the nation to Chinese, Arabs, Whites and Africans while talking about diversity and democracy in India during an interview. Calling the statement ‘Racist’, the Assam chief minister said that the people of Northeast are proud Indians and not Chinese.

Talking to the media, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “After I heard Sam Pitroda’s statement, I looked at myself in the mirror and I appear as a proud Assamese and Indian, not as a Chinese. This is a racist comment. It’s condemnable. I don’t know what he is trying to prove by making such a statement. There is one thing that those who are near Rahul Gandhi always insult the northeast.”

“People of the northeast are proud Indians. You should never challenge our nationalism…Sam Pitroda and Rahul Gandhi are not two separate people. Pitroda is Rahul Gandhi’s friend, philosopher and guide. Why are you (Congress) not disowning him (Sam Pitroda)? How is this a useless issue? This issue is connected to our sentiments. You are completely advocating racism. If this is useless, then what is useful for Priyanka Gandhi?,” he added.

PM Modi Slams Congress over Sam Pitroda’s “Skin Colour” Remarks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked the Congress over its party leader Sam Pitroda’s comments over skin colour and asserted that the countrymen would not tolerate insult on the basis of skin colour.

Hitting out at top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Modi said he has now understood that the national party sought to defeat President Droupadi Murmu in the presidential poll as her “skin colour is dark”.

As Pitroda’s reported comments kicked up a row, Modi asked, “will the ability of people be decided in my country on the basis of skin colour.”

“Who gave the permission to ‘shehzada’ for this game of skin colour,” he asked while addressing an election rally at Warangal in the state.

Pitroda’s comments that people in the Eastern parts of the country resembled the Chinese, while those from the South looked like Africans, had kicked up a row.

“I am angry today. If anyone abuses me, I don’t get angry. I can tolerate that. But, the philosopher of ‘shehzada’ gave such a big abuse which has filled me with anger,” Modi said.







