Home

News

Mumbai Airport Runways To Remain Shut For 6 hours On May 9; Here’s The Reason You Should Know

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s (CSMIA) primary runway 09/27 and the secondary runway 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational on May 9.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Because of the runway congestion, the flights were forced to circle over the city for extended periods, ranging from 40 to 60 minutes.

Mumbai: The primary runway 09/27 and the secondary runway 14/32 will remain temporarily non-operational on May 9 for pre-monsoon maintenance & repair work, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) spokesperson informed the public.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s (CSMIA) primary runway 09/27 and the secondary runway 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational on May 9 for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work, an official said here on Monday.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Closure: Reasons And Schedule

The runway closures will be implemented for six hours from 11 AM to 5 PM on May 9, and all normal operations will resume thereafter at the CSMIA. A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has also been issued to enhance runway resilience and ensure smooth operations, particularly during the monsoon season, said an official spokesperson.

Man Held For Smoking On Muscat-Mumbai flight

A 51-year-old passenger was apprehended for smoking in the lavatory of a flight during his journey from Muscat to Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on board Vistara’s UK234 flight, which took off from Muscat for the Maharashtra capital at 11.56 PM on Monday, he said.

The passenger, Balakrishna Rajayan, who was on board the flight, went to the lavatory at the rear side of the aircraft and smoked a cigarette, the official said.

Rajayan hails from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, he said. The incident came to light when the pilot of the aircraft noticed it with the help of a smoke detector, he added. The pilot informed the crew members about it, following which they checked the lavatory and found a cigarette bud in the wash basin, the official said.

After the flight landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, the crew members informed the security supervisor on the ground about the unruly behaviour of the passenger, he said.

The security officials then took the passenger to their office and inquired about his act. He admitted that he had smoked inside the lavatory, adding that Rajayan also produced a matchbox used for lighting the cigarette.

The man was later taken to the Sahar police station in the city, where a complaint was filed against him by the security supervisor. As per the complaint, Rajayan had deliberately violated the safety-related rules by smoking inside the plane, putting all the passengers on the flight at risk.

A case was registered against the passenger under Section 336 (act of endangering the life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Aircraft Rules, he said.

(With inputs from agencies)







