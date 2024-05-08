Home

Passengers At Delhi Airport Express Concern After Air India Cancels Over 80 Flights

Air India Express cancelled over 80 flights, leaving passengers in chaos at the Delhi Airport.

Air India Express cancelled more than 80 national and international flights on Wednesday as the airline faced massive disruptions after several crew members reported being ‘sick’, Economic Times reported citing the airline’s senior crew member. This unexpected situation led to fight delays and massive cancellations. The massive cancellations prompted Civil Aviation authorities to investigate the matter.

The announcement led to a state of confusion and distress among the affected travellers, who congregated around the airline’s counter, visibly upset and demanding explanations.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief, whose Delhi-Srinagar flight was also cancelled, reacted on the unexpected cancellation and stated, “I was supposed to leave in the morning. But I am now leaving on an IndiGo flight after sitting here for 3-4 hours…If the flights were cancelled, they should have informed us in the morning itself. Why did they fool everyone?…Air India (Express) should be shut…their basic culture is bad, nothing will become of it (sic).”

Passengers’ expressed their discontent, with some saying, “Ye kya tareeka hai! Kyu dekh rahe ho aap? Bewakuf bana rakha hai. Paagal bana rakha hai.”

The words explained their frustration, a sense of being deceived and treated unfairly by the airline.

“Flight cancellations without consideration for passengers’ urgency are a real problem. They should offer other options or inform people earlier so they can make other plans. Cancelling at the last moment causes a lot of trouble,” a passenger commented on X.

“Airport pe kalesh,” another user commented.”

It must have been cancelled considering the weather. Will there be any problem? There is no need to panic about it,” another passenger commented.

“While we are engaging with the crew to understand the reasons behind these occurrences, our teams are actively addressing this issue to minimise any inconvenience caused to our guests as a result,” the Air India Express spokesperson said.

However, the airline has announced that affected passengers will be offered a refund or the option to reschedule their travel.







