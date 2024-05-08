Home

‘Go Ahead And Make Khalistan, We Are With You’: Former Punjab Minister; WATCH VIDEO

Bitta was a Minister in the Punjab Government of Beant Singh.

Khalistan: Maninderjeet Singh Bitta, the chairman of the All-India Anti-Terrorist Front (AIATF) and former president of the Indian Youth Congress launched a multipronged attack on Canada over the Khalistan issue.

Maninderjeet Singh Bitta, in one of his sharpest rhetoric against armed and narco-terrorism, claimed that Canada has become the second Pakistan and if Canada wants to make a Khalistan then Canada should make a Khalistan within Canada itself.

“Khalistan was never made not will be made in the future, Hindustan was one and will always be one. Canada has become second Pakistan, and Canada has become the hub of narco-terrorism and a safe haven for the wrongdoers of all around the world. Please make Khalistan, we are with you but not in India, make Khalistan in Canada,” said Bitta.

Bitta, as mentioned earlier, was made the President of the Indian Youth Congress by PV Narasimha Rao. He was a Minister in the Punjab Government of Beant Singh.

Attacks on his life

Bitta, along with his friend Charanjit Singh Bedi was severely injured in a car bombing that killed 13 people in Amritsar on May 9, 1992. The next year, on September 11, 1993, Bitta survived another deadly attack on him at the Indian Youth Congress premises on Raisina Road, New Delhi. The blast claimed the lives of nine people including two of his bodyguards. 36 others were wounded.

Bitta escaped with shrapnel wounds to the chest.

After an investigation, authorities named Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar, an affiliate of the Khalistan Liberation Force, as one of the persons responsible for the attack.

Bitta was earlier provided with Z+ security.







