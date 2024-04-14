NationalPolitics

BJP Should Have Released ‘Maafi Patra or Sarminda Patra: Congress Spokesperson Reaction on BJP Electoral Manifesto

BJP Manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’: Following the release of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) electoral manifesto ‘Sankalap Patra’, the Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput took a jibe. While giving an interview to the news agency PTI, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said, “BJP should have released ‘Maafi Patra’ or ‘Sarminda Patra’ because the youths aren’t getting employment, women aren’t safe, papers are getting leaked, and an atmosphere of fear has been created in the entire country.”

The Lok Sabha polls in India are scheduled to take place from April 19, 2024, to June 1, 2024, to choose the 543 representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. These elections will be conducted over seven phases, with the outcome being declared on June 4. Around 970 million individuals, out of a total population of 1.44 billion, are eligible to take part in the elections. The legislative assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim will coincide with the general election. Additionally, there will be by-elections for 35 seats across 16 states.

 

This is a breaking news. Further details are awaited.

