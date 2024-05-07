Crompton Setup New Manufacturing Line in its Vadodara Facility for Built-in Kitchen Appliances

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (Crompton), a leading consumer electrical company in India, today announced the commencement of manufacturing and assembly operations of its built-in kitchen appliances in its Vadodara manufacturing facility.

Spread across 23 acres, this facility strengthens Cromptons commitment to ‘Make in India‘ and empowers the company to deliver its innovative product portfolio to consumers more effectively. This aligns with Cromptons strategy of investing in robust in-house manufacturing facility to drive quality and operational excellence. The leading-edge facility incorporates superior capabilities and digital processes to optimize efficiency and quality. The new assembly line boasts minimal changeover time, enabling seamless transitions and eliminating downtime. Equipped with state-of-the-art assembly process and features such as in-built Poka-Yoke (mistake-proofing) and automated inspection systems ensure high quality standards.

The manufacturing set up was unveiled in the presence of Board of Directors and leadership team of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Speaking at the inauguration of the setup, Mr. Promeet Ghosh, MD & CEO, said, “The kitchen is a strategic space for Crompton, and will be an important driver of our future growth. The Vadodara set-up will further strengthen our position in offering superior quality ‘made in India’ products. With a focus on innovation, manufacturing excellence and customer satisfaction, we are confident that this facility will play a pivotal role by bringing forth new-age kitchen appliances with excellent quality & finesse.”

Highlighting the quality offerings, Mr. Pravin Saraf, Head – Manufacturing, Planning & Logistics said, “We are excited to launch the new manufacturing line that not only boosts our production capabilities but also reinforces our commitment to quality and innovation. The implementation of advanced technologies demonstrates Crompton’s commitment to providing superior quality kitchen appliances.”

Mr. Nitesh Mathur, Business head – Built-in kitchen appliances said, “Crompton has a deep understanding of its target consumer segment and is committed towards offering a differentiated product range. Focused on providing meaningful value proposition led by superior quality and our proven business model positions us well to scale up the business. This facility further strengthens our capabilities and enables us to gain market share in line with our long-term ambitions.”

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. expresses its gratitude to its valued consumers, channel partners, suppliers, stakeholders, and investors for their continued support. With this new facility, Crompton remains committed to meet customer expectations through innovation and high-quality products and services.

About Crompton

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India’s market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products, that cater to the modern consumer, which includes superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc., as well as other home appliances like irons and built-in kitchen appliances. The company has also invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet the consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers.

The companys consistent focus and drive has helped in developing energy-efficient products and these efforts also received numerous recognitions and awards. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the companys storage water heater in the year 2023. In 2019, the brand also won the award in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of Indias Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and been listed among ‘India’s Top 500 companies 2022‘ by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in “Brand Top 75” most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.