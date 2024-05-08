Home

West Nile Fever In Kerala: 3 Districts On High Alert, State Issues Advisory On Mosquito-Control Measures

West Nile Fever In Kerala: The state government has ordered all districts to be vigilant and issued directives to take mosquito control measures by stepping up pre-monsoon cleaning drives and surveillance activities.

Kozhikode: After the West Nile fever reported in three districts in the state, the Kerala Health Department issued an advisory on mosquito-control measures. Notably, the West Nile Fever has been reported in Malappuram, Kozhikode and Thrissur districts.

In a high-level meeting of the health department held last week, State Health Minister instructed to intensify pre-monsoon cleaning activities. The District Medical Officers have been instructed to intensify the activities.

West Nile Fever In Kerala: Check Full Advisory

It was also directed to carry out coordinated activities with the district administrations and local self-government bodies. The District Vector Control Unit collected samples from different parts and sent them for testing.

It was also directed to strengthen the awareness activities – since 2011, West Nile Fever has been reported in various districts in the state so there is no need to worry. The minister also requested that anyone with a fever or other symptoms should seek treatment immediately.

All districts Need to Remain Vigilant

According to health officials, five vector-borne disease cases were reported in the northern district of Kozhikode on Tuesday, May 6. Malappuram and Thrissur districts have also reported West Nile fever cases.

In a statement, Kozhikode district collector Snehil Kumar Singh said that of the total five cases reported so far in the district, four have recovered, and one is currently under treatment in the government medical college hospital,” reported HT.

In the wake of this outbreak, State Health Minister Veena George said West Nile viral infection cases have been reported in the state and she also urged all the district authorities to be vigilant.







