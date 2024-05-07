‘Celebrities Equally Answerable For Endorsing Misleading Ads’, SC’s Stern Warning

Home

‘Celebrities Equally Answerable For Endorsing Misleading Ads’, Supreme Court’s Stern Warning In Patanjali Case

The SC made this observation while hearing the Indian Medical Association’s case against Patanjali Ayurved over misleading ads.

Coming down heavily on misleading advertisements, branding, and product promotion by celebrities, social media influencers, and others, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that celebrities, social media influencers, and others who endorse products “are equally responsible” for misleading advertisements.

“We are of the opinion that the advertisers or the advertising agencies or endorsers are equally responsible for issuing false and misleading advertisements,” noted the Supreme Court Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah.

“Endorsements by public figures, influencers, celebrities, etc go a long way in promoting a product and it is imperative for them to act with responsibility when endorsing any product in the course of advertisements,” it added.

The bench also noted that there are Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) guidelines that call for influencers to be transparent about paid endorsements.

The Supreme Court also directed the Ministry of Consumer Affairs to submit an affidavit detailing the measures tackled against deceptive advertising, particularly concerning the food sector.

The court was hearing of a case involving advertisements by yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved, which claimed to cure illnesses like diabetes with its drugs and products.

The court further asserted that advertisers ought to submit self-declarations commensurate with the cable TV regulations of 1994 before their adverts can be broadcast, reported www.businesstoday.in.

The court has mandated Patanjali to retract deceptive online advertisements and cease the circulation of banned products in certain retail outlets. Balbir Singh, the senior advocate representing Patanjali, pledged to formulate a strategy for this task, said www.businesstoday.in.

The Supreme Court on August 22, 2023, came down heavily on Ramdev as it asked the yoga guru why is he accusing allopathy doctors while hearing a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), alleging smear campaigns by Ramdev against allopathic medicines and doctors.







