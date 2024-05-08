Home

News

Madhya Pradesh: Bus Carrying EVMs, Polling Staff Catches Fire In Betul

A bus carrying electronic voting machines caught fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district on Tuesday night.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Madhya Pradesh: Bus Carrying EVMs, Polling Staff Catches Fire In Betul

Betul: A bus carrying polling officials and electronic voting machines caught fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district on Tuesday night. No polling staff or driver suffered any injuries; however, a few EVMs were damaged in the incident.

according to a senior official. However, no polling staff and the driver of the bus suffered any injury in the incident, Betul Collector Narendra Suryavanshi told PTI over phone.

The incident took place at around 11 pm near Gola village.

According to the Betul Collector Narendra Suryavanshi, the bus caught fire because of the spark. No one suffered any injuries in the incident.

The flame however, damaged EVMs of four polling stations, booth numbers 275, 276, 277, 278, 279 and 280.

In the aftermath of the incident, questions rose regarding its potential influence on the vote tally in the EVMs. The collector affirmed his intention to present a comprehensive report to the Election Commission, leaving the decision about potential re-polling in the disturbed areas in their hands.

An official poll attendee tossed in the highlight that Betul Lok Sabha managed a voter turnout of an impressive 72.65 percent.







