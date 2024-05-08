Home

News

Breaking News: Air India Express CANCELS Over 70 Flights As Crew ‘Fall Sick At Last Moment’

Air India has cancelled more than 70 national and international flights as several crew members reported being ‘sick’.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Breaking News: Air India Express CANCELS Over 70 Flights As Crew ‘Fall Sick At Last Moment’

Flights Cancelled: Air India Express has cancelled 70 national and international flights on Wednesday as the airline faced significant disruption after several crew members reported being ‘sick’. Economic Times reported citing airline’s senior crew member. This unexpected situation had led to fight delays and massive cancellations. The massive cancellations prompted Civil Aviation authorities to investigate the matter.

More than 70 international and domestic flights of Air India Express from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning have been cancelled after the senior crew member of the airline went on mass ‘sick leave’. Civil Aviation authorities are looking into the issue: Aviation Sources — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2024

The Air India has issued a statement: “A section of our cabin crew has reported sick at the last minute, starting last night, resulting in flight delays and cancellations. While we are engaging with the crew to understand the reasons behind these occurrences, our teams are actively addressing this issue to minimise any inconvenience caused to our guests as a result. We sincerely apologise to our guests for this unexpected disruption and emphasise that this situation does not reflect the standard of service we strive to provide.”

For those travellers who found their flights cancelled, options include either receiving a full refund or rescheduling their journey. As a sensible precaution, Air India Express advises all passengers to check if their flights are indeed affected before making their way to the airport.

Several flyers took to social media platforms sharing their ordeal about the sudden cancellation of flights.

Reacting to the passenger’s post, Air India Express apologised, stating that flights were cancelled “due to operational reasons”.

(This is a developing story and further details will be added.)







